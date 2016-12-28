Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

J.G. Spooner Will Face Additional Theft Charges for Rent Scheme After Pleading Guilty to Fundraising Theft Charges

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge joseph_spooner.jpg

J.G. Spooner, who this time managed to wear a shirt for his mugshot, is now facing a variety of new felony theft charges related to a scheme in which he placed Craigslist ads for a rental he did not own.

Spooner, if you'll remember, has been in the news this year after facing and then pleading guilty to charges that he stole money from a GoFundMe campaign that was suppoesd to benefit a person with cystic fibrosis.

After his arrest in that case, the first details regarding his new scheme surfaced. Basically Spooner listed his place for rent even though he didn't own it, and once he collected deposits, he kept the money. Those first victims weren't alone. In fact, we got a note from someone who was victim to the same scam. There are now at least six victims.

Spooner is alleged to have collected about $6,000 in all, and at least some of that total after his scheme was pointed out in court documents and in media reports. Cleveland.com reports the grand jury filing indicates Spooner is cooperating with authorities. His arraignment is scheduled for January 6.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Crime, JG Spooner

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Area Sports Talk Host Angry at Generous $20,000 Donation to Cleveland Food Bank Read More

  2. A 16-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Was Found in the Chagrin River Read More

  3. Vote Now: The 40 Semi-finalists in Scene's Redesign the Indians Contest Read More

  4. Former Employee Charged With Embezzling $2 Million From Cleveland Catholic Charities Read More

  5. Bishop Richard Lennon Diagnosed with Dementia, Will Retire Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation