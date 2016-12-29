Bites

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Bites

Listen to Dining Editor Doug Trattner Talk About the Highlights of 2016 in Cleveland Food

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge DOUG LOVED THE CARBONARA AT NORA. YOU WILL TOO.
  • Doug loved the carbonara at Nora. You will too.

Doug Trattner ate his way around Northeast Ohio again this year, partly for his own benefit, but mainly for you and your stomach.

While you've read and enjoyed his recommendations, we're all just puttering away here at work waiting for the holiday weekend and maybe our brains aren't functioning at a level that would support reading and maybe just listening to something is easier.

So why not enjoy Doug talking about the highlights of 2016 with Dan Polleta for the Sound of Ideas? We can't think of a reason not to.

Is it lunchtime yet? Is it Friday yet?

