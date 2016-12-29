Video: A Trumpet Player on OSU's Marching Band Kicked a 55-Yard Field Goal

click to enlarge

Austin Brizee, a second-year trumpet player with The Ohio State University's marching band, kicked a 55-yard field goal after band practice on Tuesday.Watch the video below.Brizee is from Lyndhurst. He and the rest of the The Best Damn Band in the Land will perform during Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.Also riding on the kick was a bet: one Chipotle burrito, which Brizee earned wholeheartedly. One source tellsthat he went with sofritas. Not only did he nail the kick, but it was enough to grab the attention of Urban Meyer. While he didn't get a personal response from the man himself, he did get a tryout invite from the team's assistant director of player personnel.Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey's career long is 54 yards.