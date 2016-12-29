Scene & Heard

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: A Trumpet Player on OSU's Marching Band Kicked a 55-Yard Field Goal

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge kick.png
Austin Brizee, a second-year trumpet player with The Ohio State University's marching band, kicked a 55-yard field goal after band practice on Tuesday.

Watch the video below.

Brizee is from Lyndhurst. He and the rest of the The Best Damn Band in the Land will perform during Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

Also riding on the kick was a bet: one Chipotle burrito, which Brizee earned wholeheartedly. One source tells Scene that he went with sofritas. Not only did he nail the kick, but it was enough to grab the attention of Urban Meyer. While he didn't get a personal response from the man himself, he did get a tryout invite from the team's assistant director of player personnel.

Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey's career long is 54 yards.


Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

