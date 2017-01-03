Beachwood Mall Releases New Supervision Rules for Minors After Post-Christmas 'Disturbance'

click to enlarge Via Beachwood Place

The PGR program will require that, after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, all mall visitors age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old.



The program will be strictly and uniformly enforced on all mall property including the parking lot and sidewalks.



During PGR hours, trained public safety officers stationed at all mall entrances will check IDs of all customers who appear to be 17 and under. Those who cannot provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old in order to remain at the mall. One adult may accompany up to four youths and all accompanied youth must remain with the supervising adult at all times.



Those who provide proper identification demonstrating they are at least 18 will be offered an optional wristband. Individuals who choose not to wear the wristband may be asked for ID again by public safety officers patrolling inside the mall. Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth.



Announcements will be made inside the mall starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, giving unsupervised teens enough time to complete their shopping and leave the mall before PGR begins.



After 5 p.m., public safety officers inside the mall will check IDs of individuals who appear to be underage and are not wearing wristbands.



