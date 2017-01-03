McDonald's Out, MetroHealth In at Ohio City Hollywood Video Site

click to enlarge
Crain's Cleveland,
in a story published this weekend
about investment along Lorain Avenue, reported that MetroHealth had purchased the Hollywood Video site on Lorain between W. 38th Street and Fulton Road.
"The Dec. 6 sale...defuses the bitter debate between neighbors and plans to install a McDonald's restaurant on the site," wrote reporter Stan Bullard.
City Councilman Kerry McCormack was not immediately available for comment. Nor was Ohio City Inc. Executive Director Tom McNair.
But MetroHealth's Media Relations Manager Tina Arundel confirmed the report in a phone call with Scene
and reiterated that though there aren't many details yet, MetroHealth is "committed to working with the neighborhood, elected officials, and community partners" to determine the scope of services at the new facility. She said more details would be made available soon.
Arundel said that in light of the recent controversy
over the proposed McDonald's at that location, MetroHealth will be especially attentive to residents' concerns and wishes.
Former Cleveland City Councilman and current Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman cautioned back in 2013
that McDonald's, which was denied a conditional use permit on the site because it failed to meet the requirements of a Pedestrian Residential Overlay (PRO), wasn't quite "Ohio City-istic" enough.
The jury is still out on whether a MetroHealth facility will align with the aesthetic and spiritual essences of the neighborhood in its current form.