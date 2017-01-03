Scene & Heard

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

McDonald's Out, MetroHealth In at Ohio City Hollywood Video Site

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge 1380732254-mcdonald_s.jpg
Crain's Cleveland, in a story published this weekend about investment along Lorain Avenue, reported that MetroHealth had purchased the Hollywood Video site on Lorain between W. 38th Street and Fulton Road.

"The Dec. 6 sale...defuses the bitter debate between neighbors and plans to install a McDonald's restaurant on the site," wrote reporter Stan Bullard.

City Councilman Kerry McCormack was not immediately available for comment. Nor was Ohio City Inc. Executive Director Tom McNair.

But MetroHealth's Media Relations Manager Tina Arundel confirmed the report in a phone call with Scene and reiterated that though there aren't many details yet, MetroHealth is "committed to working with the neighborhood, elected officials, and community partners" to determine the scope of services at the new facility. She said more details would be made available soon.

Arundel said that in light of the recent controversy over the proposed McDonald's at that location, MetroHealth will be especially attentive to residents' concerns and wishes.

Former Cleveland City Councilman and current Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman cautioned back in 2013 that McDonald's, which was denied a conditional use permit on the site because it failed to meet the requirements of a Pedestrian Residential Overlay (PRO), wasn't quite "Ohio City-istic" enough.

The jury is still out on whether a MetroHealth facility will align with the aesthetic and spiritual essences of the neighborhood in its current form.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
