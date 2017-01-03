Now Open: Yours Truly at the Halle Brothers Co. Building

click to enlarge

After 35 years in the business of feeding suburban diners in Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Mayfield Village, Medina and Mentor, among other spots, Yours Truly restaurant has opened in the heart of downtown. Its newest location might just be its most unique: the former jewelry department of the historic Halle Brothers department store.“We’ve always wanted to be down here but it never made sense,” owner Larry Shibley explains. “It always felt like a good idea, but then we never thought that what we did in the suburbs, having busy meal periods and in-between times all day long, would work down here. This, we feel, is the right place.”The 12-level Halle Building was constructed in 1908 as the celebrated department store. K&D is in the process of redeveloping the building to accommodate retail, commercial and residential tenants. The main-level Yours Truly space fronts Euclid Avenue with direct access off the building’s main lobby.The restaurant, which opened this week, features a compact but well-designed space with seating for 120 in the two-level dining room with mezzanine. That open-concept second floor has views straight out to Euclid, as will diners seated at the snow-white, low-slung bar up front. Additional seating will be available on the sidewalk as well as extending into the lobby.A massive support column and brick wall were both exposed for the first time, providing a timeless backdrop for era-appropriate reproduction signage. Last used as office space, the restaurant claimed 20-foot ceilings by removing the dated drop ceiling tiles. The original concrete floors were buffed up and an old elevator door was repurposed into a window that looks into the lobby.While Yours Truly menus are largely identical from shop to shop, downtown boasts a full bar with bartenders, expanded wine lists and cocktail menus. Other locations offer a limited wine, beer and cocktail selection, but even those will see improvements in the coming months.An open kitchen turns out breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, while a grab-and-go cooler will be filled, depending on the time of day, with items like breakfast sandwiches, wraps, fruit and hummus.The downtown spot marks the ninth location.