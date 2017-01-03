Arts District

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Arts District

Praxis Fiber Workshop Highlights Three Local Artists This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge DAN TRANBERG’S MATRIX NO. 1
  • Dan Tranberg’s Matrix No. 1
Praxis Fiber Workshop is beginning the new year with a group exhibition of three artists who utilize very different media in a similar exploration of light, color, shape, transparency, texture and materials. PRISM features Petra Soesemann’s large-scale quilts, Dan Tranberg's latest series of paintings and Judy Wolfe’s hand dyed and woven tapestries.

“This show represents so many things I love about fiber as a material,” says Praxis Executive Director Jessica Pinsky. “Using fiber, color can be twisted, overlapped, layered, crossed, fused and so much more. These artists use combinations of color and materials to yield surfaces that are extraordinary. There is also a nice combination of age, gender and experiences. We could not be more excited about this exhibition.”

Soesemann is a Professor and Chair of the Foundation Department at the Cleveland Institute of Art. Her recent fabric constructions manipulate color and light to explore the perception of meaning against uncertainty. Soesemann’s awards include a residency at the Fundacion Valparaiso in Spain, a Fulbright Fellowship to study Incan architecture in Peru, an exhibition grant to Sao Paulo, Brazil and travel grants to Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras to research Mayan art and architecture, as well as Turkey to study Islamic art, architecture and contemporary art.

Tranberg is also a full-time instructor at the Cleveland Institute of Art. An expert in his field, Tranberg has literally written the book on painting theory, Acrylic Fusion, his 2012 book on painting techniques. He has published more than 750 articles on art in local, national and international publications, and his personal work has been exhibited in more than 40 exhibitions. In 2004, he was awarded an Excellence in Journalism award, as well as Individual Artist Fellowships from the Ohio Art Council in 2002 and 2007. His latest series explores hard edge geometric abstraction.

Continuing the connection to the Cleveland Institute of Art, Wolfe was once a student at CIA. A lifelong artist and weaver residing in Chesterland, Wolfe specializes in hand dyed tapestry weaving. In addition to a prolific studio practice, Wolfe has taught countless students weaving at her home studio over the years. Wolfe explores color, shape and pattern in her carefully crafted works.

PRISM opens at Praxis with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 6, during Walk All Over Waterloo, and remains on view through Feb. 25 during regular business hours: Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

(Praxis Fiber Workshop) 15301 Waterloo Rd, 216-246-2320, praxisfiberworkshop.org

