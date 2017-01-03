Scene & Heard

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Search Continues for Missing Plane in Lake Erie

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 9:25 AM

Burke Lakefront Airport - JON DAWSON
  • JON DAWSON
  • Burke Lakefront Airport
The third day of search and recovery operations is under way for the twin-engine Cessna that disappeared over Lake Erie late on Dec. 29. More than 100 pieces of debris have been discovered so far, many of which appear to be connected to the missing plane.

“We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation," Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a prepared statement. The Division of Police is heading up the search and working with at least 10 other agencies. “If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately [at 216-621-1234].”

John T. Fleming, the CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group had taken his family (his wife and two sons), as well as a neighbor and the neighbor's daughter, to the Thursday night Cavs game. They departed from Burke Lakefront Airport and slipped off radar sometime around 11:30 p.m.

Jump to comments (0)
Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

