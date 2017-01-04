Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Officer Who Insisted Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams Were 'Not Victims' Wants to Get on the Community Police Commission

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge police_cleveland.jpg
As Eric Heisig reports, another Cleveland police officer with a notable community engagement backstory wants a seat on the Cleveland Community Police Commission. Sgt. Johnny Hamm, who was suspended for social media posts relating to Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams three years ago, is seeking the vacant position.

The gist is that, in 2014, Hamm argued that the police offices involved in the shooting deaths of Russell and Williams — officers like Michael Brelo — were the victims of those events. "The criminals are not victims," he wrote. "Has anyone considered the possibility that these two career criminals were trying to commit suicide by cop." (sic)

Read his Facebook comments below.

A federal judge ruled that Hamm's comments were constitutionally protected free speech. But tactful? That's for the court of public opinion, which is lively these days in Cleveland, and for the current commission members to debate.

Hamm's interest follows news that Lt. Paul Baeppler is also seeking the position.

Mario Clopton-Zymler, a member of the CleCoPoCo, responded to a message from Scene yesterday: "As we continue in the reform efforts, which require also building trust and legitimacy between the CDP and the community, in the Consent Decree process, and the CPC's work, the proposed selection of police officers with questionable interactions with the community will not necessarily advance those goals."

Neither Hamm nor Baeppler have been confirmed yet.

Sgt. Johnny Hamm Facebook Posts by sandyatscene on Scribd



Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Listen to Dining Editor Doug Trattner Preview the Coming Year in Food Read More

  2. McDonald's Out, MetroHealth In at Ohio City Hollywood Video Site Read More

  3. Beachwood Mall Releases New Supervision Rules for Minors After Post-Christmas 'Disturbance' Read More

  4. CWRU's Dr. Ruth Keri on Misunderstandings in Cancer Research, Underrepresentation of Women in Science, and NIH Funding Read More

  5. In Parting Interview, Prosecutor Timothy McGinty Defends Tamir Rice Decision Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation