In Parting Interview, Prosecutor Timothy McGinty Defends Tamir Rice Decision

It wasn't that tough. There isn't an expert in America, and they were all consulted, that thought that wasn't the call. Nobody. No prosecutor. The New York Times called all kinds of experts and professors. There wasn't anybody that thought there was another call to make. On that evidence, that was the right call. Was it tough in the sense that it was a tragedy? It sure was. It was a terrible loss. Cleveland erred in many ways.
The biggest error was probably the dispatcher who made a unilateral decision not to tell the police that he was probably unarmed and that he was probably a kid. He could be a kid whatever the wording was. She said she decided herself that she didn't want to endanger the policemen. She wanted them to go full go, ready to go, not relaxed. But that's not a crime in anybody's book in any statute in any state. That's incompetence. But it's not a crime.
