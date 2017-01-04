Listen to Dining Editor Doug Trattner Preview the Coming Year in Food

click to enlarge
The past year was a big one for area diners, loaded with splashy restaurant openings like Mabel's BBQ, Salt, Ushabu, 811, The Plum, Sarita, Bold, Vita Urbana, Hansa Brewery, Nuevo Modern Mexican, Proper Pig, Goldhorn Brewery, Parker's Downtown and The Burnham, to name just a few.
But the coming year is shaping up to be just as action-packed, as Scene Dining Editor discusses with Dan Polleta for "Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause."
The interview will air tomorrow at 12:33 p.m. (part one) and 1:40 p.m. (part two) on WCPN, but why wait? Here's the link to the complete interview
