click to enlarge

There's been buzz all week about a "major concert" announcement for Progressive Field, and here it is: Billy Joel will headline a show at the stadium on July 14. The stage will be set up in left field.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at indians.com/BillyJoel And, with that buzz in mind, there's a sense that more announcements — at the Jake and at FirstEnergy Stadium — may be coming in the future. (Fingers crossed for Pearl Jam, of course.)