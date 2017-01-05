Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens"

Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer Charles Enoch posted a thoughtful, damning video this afternoon on Facebook. In it, Enoch speaks directly to the many lingering safety concerns that officers have been trying to address with management. Those include the practice of double-podding (one officer supervising two pods, a total of 96 inmates in all), faulty locks on cell doors in Jail 2 that can be opened by inmates with something as simple as a plastic spoon, and the fear he says some officers feel that prevents them from speaking up. "Something needs to happen before something bad happens." Grievances have been filed by the union and officers say that despite the county's promises, the locks have still not been fixed.