Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Scene & Heard

Ohio City, Tremont to Hire a "Safety Coordinator"

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge "I was just hiding behind the couch! Don't shoot!"
  • "I was just hiding behind the couch! Don't shoot!"
Tremont West Development Corporation and Ohio City Incorporated are teaming up to hire a Safety Coordinator.

The new hire will work with residents in both neighborhoods and with the Cleveland Division of Police's Second District to address safety issues and initiate safety-related programs.

Via a job posting, the Safety Coordinator will manage existing safety programs, including the safety camera program, and will work to raise funds for new safety-related causes within the near west side neighborhoods.

The safety coordinator will respond to resident needs — Busted sidewalk? Call the Safety Coordinator! — and liaise with individual block clubs and the police.

You can send your application materials to careers@ohiocity.org, with “Safety Coordinator” in the subject line. Applicants will be accepted through Tuesday, January 31st at 5:00 p.m.

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, a former Ohio City Inc. community relations dude, will no doubt be relieved to siphon off a few phone calls from residents with "non-emergency safety issues."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Billy Joel Will Perform at Progressive Field This Summer Read More

  2. Video: All the Browns Quarterbacks + "We Didn't Start the Fire" = This Read More

  3. Local Ironworkers Facing Pension Cuts in Unprecedented Vote Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens" Read More

  5. Now Open: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation