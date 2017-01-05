Bites

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Bites

Potluck Dinners with Tim Bando, Jonathan Bennett and Karen Small

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge 1396881354-bandopic.jpg
If your family enjoyed weekly Sunday night suppers, when every member of the household made sure to grab a seat at the dinner table in time for the big feast, consider yourself lucky. Fewer families are electing to dine together on a regular basis, slowly picking at the fabric of this traditional American ritual.

Three longtime friends – chefs Tim Bando (Grove Hill), Jonathan Bennett (Red, the Steakhouse, Moxie, 811 Kitchen Bar Lounge) and Karen Small (Flying Fig) – are attempting to bring back at least part of that heartwarming custom. The three Moxie alums will be hosting three casual potluck dinners throughout winter, one each at the respective chefs’ eateries. The host chef will prepare the entrée, while the other two chefs will be preparing the appetizer and dessert courses.

The first dinner takes place at Grove Hill on January 30. The second on February 19 at Flying Fig. The third at Moxie on March 27. All begin at 7 p.m. and feature three courses plus wine and/or beer. The price is $45 plus tax, tip and Eventbrite fees. If you book all three you’ll save $15.

“The evenings are about camaraderie, meeting new friends, hanging out with the old, fighting off the winter blahs, and doing something a bit different,” say organizers. “And, for those unfamiliar with one or all of these chefs, discovering their personalities and their food.”

Seating is limited. Reservations may be made exclusively through Eventbrite by clicking this link.
