Reward Offered For Info on Missing Lafayette Township Trusttee, Billboards Appear on Highways

It's been three weeks since Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron disappeared
, and no credible leads have surfaced publicly. Now, billboards
along Northeast Ohio freeways are advertising rewards for any sort of information that might send the FBI down the right path.
With questions piling on and no answers to be found, the Macron Family Benevolent Fund was set up this week at FirstMerit bank locations. Donations can be made to assist Macron's family as their lives are upended amid this search.
Fellow trustees Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello wrote a letter to township residents, which included a plea to get in touch with law enforcement with any possibly relevant information in this case:
Letter to Residents From Lafayette Trustees by Justin Madden on Scribd