All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Coming to Crop Bistro

In a little over a week, Crop Bistro
will be rolling out an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. The high-end spread will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature all the things we love about these waistband-expanding endeavors. Did we mention that it was all-you-can-eat?
A carving station will be, well, carving house-roasted prime rib and ham. Omelets will be stuffed and folded to order at an omelet station, with choices including crab, shrimp, lobster, meat and a variety of veggies and cheeses. A chilled seafood section will be festooned with shrimp cocktail, snow crab, mussels, crawfish salad, and lobster salad.
A dozen different hot dishes will satisfy all the major food groups, including egg dishes, bacon, maple sausage, waffles, pancakes and more. A cold antipasto section will be outfitted with domestic and imported cheeses, charcuterie, smoked fish, fresh fruit and vegetables, and salads.
A bread station will be stocked with breads, pastries and accompaniments.
There will be a dessert station, too, folks.
For the first three months, guests will receive a complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary. Soon, mimosa and bloody Mary stations will be added to the buffet.
The fun starts on Sunday, January 15.
Adults are $39, children ages 5-12 are $20, kids aged four and under eat for free.
For reservations call 216-696-2767.