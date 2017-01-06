Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

Bites

All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Coming to Crop Bistro

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge crop_bar_and_bistro.jpg
In a little over a week, Crop Bistro will be rolling out an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. The high-end spread will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature all the things we love about these waistband-expanding endeavors. Did we mention that it was all-you-can-eat?

A carving station will be, well, carving house-roasted prime rib and ham. Omelets will be stuffed and folded to order at an omelet station, with choices including crab, shrimp, lobster, meat and a variety of veggies and cheeses. A chilled seafood section will be festooned with shrimp cocktail, snow crab, mussels, crawfish salad, and lobster salad.

A dozen different hot dishes will satisfy all the major food groups, including egg dishes, bacon, maple sausage, waffles, pancakes and more. A cold antipasto section will be outfitted with domestic and imported cheeses, charcuterie, smoked fish, fresh fruit and vegetables, and salads.

A bread station will be stocked with breads, pastries and accompaniments.

There will be a dessert station, too, folks.

For the first three months, guests will receive a complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary. Soon, mimosa and bloody Mary stations will be added to the buffet.

The fun starts on Sunday, January 15.

Adults are $39, children ages 5-12 are $20, kids aged four and under eat for free.

For reservations call 216-696-2767.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Crop Bistro, brunch

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Kasich Stakes Claim Opposing Obamacare Repeal Read More

  2. Dan Ficker's Family to Receive $2.25-Million Settlement from City of Cleveland for 2011 Officer-Involved Shooting Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens" Read More

  4. Cleveland Plain Dealer to Celebrate 175-Year Anniversary with Special Sunday Edition Read More

  5. Ohio City, Tremont to Hire a "Safety Coordinator" Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation