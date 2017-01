All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Coming to Crop Bistro

click to enlarge

In a little over a week, Crop Bistro will be rolling out an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. The high-end spread will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature all the things we love about these waistband-expanding endeavors. Did we mention that it was all-you-can-eat?A carving station will be, well, carving house-roasted prime rib and ham. Omelets will be stuffed and folded to order at an omelet station, with choices including crab, shrimp, lobster, meat and a variety of veggies and cheeses. A chilled seafood section will be festooned with shrimp cocktail, snow crab, mussels, crawfish salad, and lobster salad.A dozen different hot dishes will satisfy all the major food groups, including egg dishes, bacon, maple sausage, waffles, pancakes and more. A cold antipasto section will be outfitted with domestic and imported cheeses, charcuterie, smoked fish, fresh fruit and vegetables, and salads.A bread station will be stocked with breads, pastries and accompaniments.There will be a dessert station, too, folks.For the first three months, guests will receive a complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary. Soon, mimosa and bloody Mary stations will be added to the buffet.The fun starts on Sunday, January 15.Adults are $39, children ages 5-12 are $20, kids aged four and under eat for free.For reservations call 216-696-2767.