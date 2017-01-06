Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

Arts District

Artists Show Off Portraits at Heights Arts' New Exhibition

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge Sarah Curry’s self-portrait in progress in her Cleveland Heights studio. Oil on canvas. photo credit, GM Donley
  • Sarah Curry’s self-portrait in progress in her Cleveland Heights studio. Oil on canvas. photo credit, GM Donley
The artists in Heights Arts’ first exhibition of 2017 capture a deeper sense of personality and character in their portraiture through a wide variety of media. Organized by guest curator Sharon Grossman, Likeness showcases the work of several portrait artists from Northeast Ohio in Heights Arts’ main gallery in Cleveland Heights.

“You can have a portrait without just glorifying someone’s face,” Grossman says. “All of these artists challenge the notion of portraiture by using traditional media in non-traditional interpretations.”

The exhibition includes Sarah Curry’s paintings, Susan Gallagher’s ceramics, Bernadette Glorioso’s paintings on repurposed fabric, David King’s mixed media drawings, Daniel Levin’s photography and Mary Ann Tripple’s fiber arts. Additionally, one wall of the gallery is dedicated to the artists’ self-portraits.

With these artists based in Northeast Ohio, many of their subjects are residents of the region. Discussing her latest work, Curry says, "This series of works revisits famous paintings by artists such as Rembrandt van Rijn, Jan van Eyck, Gustav Klimt and Grant Wood, and recasts the characters as couples living in Cleveland Heights. It is a close-knit community that reflects the values embodied in the original paintings: diversity, creativity and love. The series celebrates actual couples living these values in their everyday lives, weaving the fabric of our community."

Opening with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13, Likeness remains on view at Heights Arts through Feb. 26 during normal hours: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Monday from noon to 9:30 p.m., Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Heights Arts hosts Ekphrastacy: Artists Talk and Poets Respond from 6 to 9 p.m. Invited poets Dianne Borsenik, Kisha Nicole Foster, and Jayce Rennerto to join artists from the exhibition for a discussion on the inspiration and interpretation of the works on view in the gallery.

(Heights Arts) 2175 Lee Rd., 216-371-3457, heightsarts.org

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Kasich Stakes Claim Opposing Obamacare Repeal Read More

  2. All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Coming to Crop Bistro Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens" Read More

  4. Cleveland Plain Dealer to Celebrate 175-Year Anniversary with Special Sunday Edition Read More

  5. Dan Ficker's Family to Receive $2.25-Million Settlement from City of Cleveland for 2011 Officer-Involved Shooting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation