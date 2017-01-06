Artists Show Off Portraits at Heights Arts' New Exhibition

click to enlarge Sarah Curry’s self-portrait in progress in her Cleveland Heights studio. Oil on canvas. photo credit, GM Donley

The artists in Heights Arts’ first exhibition of 2017 capture a deeper sense of personality and character in their portraiture through a wide variety of media. Organized by guest curator Sharon Grossman,showcases the work of several portrait artists from Northeast Ohio in Heights Arts’ main gallery in Cleveland Heights.“You can have a portrait without just glorifying someone’s face,” Grossman says. “All of these artists challenge the notion of portraiture by using traditional media in non-traditional interpretations.”The exhibition includes Sarah Curry’s paintings, Susan Gallagher’s ceramics, Bernadette Glorioso’s paintings on repurposed fabric, David King’s mixed media drawings, Daniel Levin’s photography and Mary Ann Tripple’s fiber arts. Additionally, one wall of the gallery is dedicated to the artists’ self-portraits.With these artists based in Northeast Ohio, many of their subjects are residents of the region. Discussing her latest work, Curry says, "This series of works revisits famous paintings by artists such as Rembrandt van Rijn, Jan van Eyck, Gustav Klimt and Grant Wood, and recasts the characters as couples living in Cleveland Heights. It is a close-knit community that reflects the values embodied in the original paintings: diversity, creativity and love. The series celebrates actual couples living these values in their everyday lives, weaving the fabric of our community."Opening with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13,remains on view at Heights Arts through Feb. 26 during normal hours: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Monday from noon to 9:30 p.m., Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.On Thursday, Feb. 9, Heights Arts hostsfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Invited poets Dianne Borsenik, Kisha Nicole Foster, and Jayce Rennerto to join artists from the exhibition for a discussion on the inspiration and interpretation of the works on view in the gallery.(Heights Arts) 2175 Lee Rd., 216-371-3457, heightsarts.org