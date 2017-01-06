C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

C-Notes

7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 4:08 PM

FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 6

High Class Criminals

For North Ridgeville’s High Class Criminals, winning a battle of the bands like the local High School Rock Off could never compare to what they’ve accomplished of their own accord since their two years in the competition. Formed in 2013, High Class Criminals thought their time might be up when the eldest two members went to college. Today, they’re playing alongside acts like the Ready Set and Hippo Campus at venues like the Grog Shop and Columbus’s Spacebar. On their second EP, Fever Dream, the six-piece successfully polishes the glimmers of pop song prowess displayed on their 2014 effort Bones. Singer Shaun Dillon’s silk-smooth voice spreads over a mix of alt rock, dance rock, and pop that fans of Cold War Kids and Portugal. The Man will enjoy. He and the rest of the band — keyboardist Dane Truelson, guitarist Brandon Coffey, drummer Michael Sapienza, Matt Lauren and guitarist Sean Beckwith — prove they're not kids anymore, and tonight they headline with local friends Theta Waves, Attaboy! and the Ballroom Charades. (Bethany Kaufman), 7 p.m., $10. Mahall's 20 Lanes.

Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata

Canton native Michael Sonata has always been involved in plays and choirs and was a member of the University of Notre Dame Glee Club. In 2004, he auditioned for a role in a Sopranos spoof that required a character based on Frank Sinatra. Sonata got the part and has been imitating Ol’ Blue Eyes ever since. He includes some 90 songs in his repertoire and covers all eras, including the Columbia years and the Capitol years. He even takes requests from the audience. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Music Box Supper Club.

Surrounding Cities

Released last year, Surround Cities' latest effort, a self-titled affair, consists of "a mix of old songs and new ideas." Local producer du jour Jim Stewart mixed the album and another local, Adam Boose, mastered it. The songs also reveal a diverse set of influences as the band counts the Beach Boys and the Beatles as influences. Exhibiting elements of Cheap Trick and the Posies, "Can't Believe" serves up a perfect mix of power pop and indie rock as does "Rational," a song with androgynous vocals and crunchy guitar riffs. "I Know a Girl" features snotty vocals and some great guitar riffs. The group has started to write new songs and plans to play at least four of them at tonight's show, its first-ever headlining gig at the Beachland Ballroom. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Beachland Ballroom.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Bowieoke

Bowieoke, a night of videos, live music and Bowie karaoke, will feature performances of Bowie songs by locals such as the Beyonderers, Brian Lisik, Frigid Touch, Michael McFarland, Missile Toe, Marc Lee Shannon, Shut Up Dad, Vanity Crash, Jakob Ward and Nick Wilkinson. Audience members can sing karaoke of their favorite Bowie songs. Expect lots of Bowie-related giveaways too. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Musica.

Wish You Were Here

For a decade now, Wish You Were Here, the locally based Pink Floyd tribute act that started way the hell back in 1995, has put on a special holiday show at House of Blues. Usually, the guys adopt some kind of theme for the gig, and this year is no different as the group, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary last year, will play a special set of "classics, hits and rarities." (Niesel), 9 p.m., $16.50 ADV, $18 DOS. House of Blues.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven

After beloved indie rockers Camper van Beethoven broke up in the late ’80s, singer-guitarist David Lowery approached childhood friend Johnny Hickman about starting a new band. The duo began writing songs together and even played a few shows as the David Lowery Group before forming the alt-rock act Cracker with drummer Greg Weatherford (since replaced by Coco Owens) and bassist Davey Faragher (since replaced by Bryan Howard). The current Cracker lineup also includes Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel and Thayer Sarrano, who sometimes tours with the band, on keys and backing vocals. Then, after Camper Van Beethoven reunited a few years ago, Lowery started taking both bands out on the road. He’d play a set with Camper and follow it up with a set with Cracker. For the first time ever, the co-headlining tour comes to Cleveland. Should be a great double bill. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $28 ADV, $32 DOS. Music Box Supper Club.

Elvis Birthday Tribute 2017

Ain’t no party like an Elvis Birthday party. If you’ve been to one of the annual shindigs held at Playhouse Square, you know just how much fun these shows are as some of the world’s best Elvis impersonators convene to pay tribute to the King, who would’ve turned 81 this year. This year, Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter join longtime Presley back-up singers the Sweet Inspirations and Dove Award winners and Presley's gospel family the Blackwood Quartet. Presley’s original drummer D.J. Fontana will serve as the host. He plans to “pepper the evening with intimate Elvis anecdotes." (Niesel) $10-$47. State Theatre.


Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Kasich Stakes Claim Opposing Obamacare Repeal Read More

  2. Cleveland Plain Dealer to Celebrate 175-Year Anniversary with Special Sunday Edition Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens" Read More

  4. All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Coming to Crop Bistro Read More

  5. Dan Ficker's Family to Receive $2.25-Million Settlement from City of Cleveland for 2011 Officer-Involved Shooting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation