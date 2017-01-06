7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, JAN. 6
High Class Criminals
For North Ridgeville’s High Class Criminals, winning a battle of the bands like the local High School Rock Off could never compare to what they’ve accomplished of their own accord since their two years in the competition. Formed in 2013, High Class Criminals thought their time might be up when the eldest two members went to college. Today, they’re playing alongside acts like the Ready Set and Hippo Campus at venues like the Grog Shop and Columbus’s Spacebar. On their second EP, Fever Dream
, the six-piece successfully polishes the glimmers of pop song prowess displayed on their 2014 effort Bones. Singer Shaun Dillon’s silk-smooth voice spreads over a mix of alt rock, dance rock, and pop that fans of Cold War Kids and Portugal. The Man will enjoy. He and the rest of the band — keyboardist Dane Truelson, guitarist Brandon Coffey, drummer Michael Sapienza, Matt Lauren and guitarist Sean Beckwith — prove they're not kids anymore, and tonight they headline with local friends Theta Waves, Attaboy! and the Ballroom Charades. (Bethany Kaufman), 7 p.m., $10. Mahall's 20 Lanes
.
Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata
Canton native Michael Sonata has always been involved in plays and choirs and was a member of the University of Notre Dame Glee Club. In 2004, he auditioned for a role in a Sopranos spoof that required a character based on Frank Sinatra. Sonata got the part and has been imitating Ol’ Blue Eyes ever since. He includes some 90 songs in his repertoire and covers all eras, including the Columbia years and the Capitol years. He even takes requests from the audience. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Music Box Supper Club
.
Surrounding Cities
Released last year, Surround Cities' latest effort, a self-titled affair, consists of "a mix of old songs and new ideas." Local producer du jour Jim Stewart mixed the album and another local, Adam Boose, mastered it. The songs also reveal a diverse set of influences as the band counts the Beach Boys and the Beatles as influences. Exhibiting elements of Cheap Trick and the Posies, "Can't Believe" serves up a perfect mix of power pop and indie rock as does "Rational," a song with androgynous vocals and crunchy guitar riffs. "I Know a Girl" features snotty vocals and some great guitar riffs. The group has started to write new songs and plans to play at least four of them at tonight's show, its first-ever headlining gig at the Beachland Ballroom. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Bowieoke
Bowieoke, a night of videos, live music and Bowie karaoke, will feature performances of Bowie songs by locals such as the Beyonderers, Brian Lisik, Frigid Touch, Michael McFarland, Missile Toe, Marc Lee Shannon, Shut Up Dad, Vanity Crash, Jakob Ward and Nick Wilkinson. Audience members can sing karaoke of their favorite Bowie songs. Expect lots of Bowie-related giveaways too. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Musica.
Wish You Were Here
For a decade now, Wish You Were Here, the locally based Pink Floyd tribute act that started way the hell back in 1995, has put on a special holiday show at House of Blues. Usually, the guys adopt some kind of theme for the gig, and this year is no different as the group, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary last year, will play a special set of "classics, hits and rarities." (Niesel), 9 p.m., $16.50 ADV, $18 DOS. House of Blues
.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven
After beloved indie rockers Camper van Beethoven broke up in the late ’80s, singer-guitarist David Lowery approached childhood friend Johnny Hickman about starting a new band. The duo began writing songs together and even played a few shows as the David Lowery Group before forming the alt-rock act Cracker with drummer Greg Weatherford (since replaced by Coco Owens) and bassist Davey Faragher (since replaced by Bryan Howard). The current Cracker lineup also includes Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel and Thayer Sarrano, who sometimes tours with the band, on keys and backing vocals. Then, after Camper Van Beethoven reunited a few years ago, Lowery started taking both bands out on the road. He’d play a set with Camper and follow it up with a set with Cracker. For the first time ever, the co-headlining tour comes to Cleveland. Should be a great double bill. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $28 ADV, $32 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.
Elvis Birthday Tribute 2017
Ain’t no party like an Elvis Birthday party. If you’ve been to one of the annual shindigs held at Playhouse Square, you know just how much fun these shows are as some of the world’s best Elvis impersonators convene to pay tribute to the King, who would’ve turned 81 this year. This year, Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter join longtime Presley back-up singers the Sweet Inspirations and Dove Award winners and Presley's gospel family the Blackwood Quartet. Presley’s original drummer D.J. Fontana will serve as the host. He plans to “pepper the evening with intimate Elvis anecdotes." (Niesel) $10-$47. State Theatre
.