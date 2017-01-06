C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

C-Notes

The xx to Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge xx_home.jpg
Next week, the English indie rock act the xx issues its anticipated third album, I See You. In the wake of its release, the group has just announced it will embark on an extensive North American tour.

The dates will follow a “historic European tour” that included a record-setting, seven-night run at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, marking the longest ever run of sold out shows at the venue.

The group will perform on May 3 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Fan presale tickets will be available beginning at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. For more information, visit thexx.info.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of The Xx, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens" Read More

  2. Ohio City, Tremont to Hire a "Safety Coordinator" Read More

  3. Video: All the Browns Quarterbacks + "We Didn't Start the Fire" = This Read More

  4. Local Ironworkers Facing Pension Cuts in Unprecedented Vote Read More

  5. Billy Joel Will Perform at Progressive Field This Summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation