Friday, January 6, 2017
The xx to Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 9:20 AM
click to enlarge
Next week, the English indie rock act the xx issues its anticipated third album, I See You
. In the wake of its release, the group has just announced it will embark on an extensive North American tour.
The dates will follow a “historic European tour” that included a record-setting, seven-night run at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, marking the longest ever run of sold out shows at the venue.
The group will perform on May 3 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
.
Fan presale tickets will be available beginning at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. For more information, visit thexx.info
.
Tags: The xx, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Image