Cleveland Police Investigating MCPc and a Former City Employee

Cleveland police are investigating MCPc
, an information technology company headquartered in Cleveland, and a former city of Cleveland employee, a City Hall spokesperson confirmed to Scene.
The IT company has six active contracts with the city of Cleveland and four expired contracts. In addition to Cleveland, MCPc has locations in seven other cities. It was recognized by Crain's in 2014 as one of the fastest-growing companies in Northeast Ohio, sporting $286.6 million in revenue at the time.
As for the investigation itself, there's not a whole lot to elaborate on for now, at least without some further confirmation of who and what is involved (though one could surmise the kind of person who might be involved given that MCPc deals exclusively in information technology), but a city spokesperson passed along the following statement: "I can confirm that the Cleveland Division of Police is conducting an investigation involving MCPc and a former City of Cleveland employee. Since this is an ongoing investigation, I can’t provide further detail."
Messages left for MCPc were not returned.
Obviously we'll update you on further details as they come in.