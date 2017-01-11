Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Scene & Heard

County Jail Adds Extra Patrols in Jail II Instead of Fixing Problems

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-11_at_12.26.17_pm.png
The day after a Cuyahoga County jail corrections officer posted a lenghty first-person video to Facebook describing the many problems in Jail II at the facility (cell doors that can be unlocked by inmates, double podding, a pervasive fear of leadership among the rank and file), regional corrections director Ken Mills announced a new policy adding SRT officers to Jail II between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as a solution.

SRT (Special Response Team) officers are basically the jail's SWAT team. They receive extra training and are the only officers authorized to carry and use pepper spray. They are also already stretched thin.

The new policy, which officers argue is a substitute for spending the money to actually fix the problems that are creating safety concerns, will add to their duties. The full order is below, but in summary: An SRT officer shall receive an assignment and report to a floor; conduct a tour of the assigned area with the pod officer every 30 minutes; and generally be around.

Though the county says all faulty doors in Jail II have been fixed, officers, through grievances filed by their unions, contend otherwise.

Which isn't to say that Jail II is the only problem. Jail I was the scene of an assault on an SRT officer by an inmate last evening while the officer was conducting a cell-to-cell search. The officer was transported to a local hospital.


screen_shot_2017-01-11_at_10.25.17_am.png

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cuyahoga County Jail

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Brad Pitt Loves Market Garden Beer Read More

  2. Terrestrial Brewing Company to Activate the Battery Park Powerhouse Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Assistant Law Director Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct; Lectures Officer on Case Law Read More

  4. Cleveland Announces Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Officers in Tamir Rice Case Read More

  5. Lawsuit: Willoughby Police Left Woman With Abusive Boyfriend on Night He Murdered Her Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation