Kirtland Police Officer Slams Man's Head Onto Street, According to Video and Lawsuit
By Eric Sandy
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 12:41 PM
Kirtland Hills PD
Adams
Officer Clyde Null Jr. used excessive force when he slammed Thomas Adams' head onto the asphalt of a Kirtland roadway on Aug. 19, 2016, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. Watch dash cam video of the incident below.
Adams was reportedly driving erratically when Null pulled him over, according to Kirtland Hills police. He was charged with resisting arrest and OVI. (Adams did not provide a breath sample for BAC measurement.)
Scene has requested the contents of Null's personnel file. We will update this story upon receipt.
As far as the lawsuit, Adams is seeking a trial. No specific amount in damages sought was cited in the civil complaint.