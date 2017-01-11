Local Indie Rockers Poro to Play EP Release Party at Beachland

click to enlarge
Shortly after the release of its 2008 EP A Whisper, A Clamor
and a 2010 self-titled full-length, the local indie rock act the Lighthouse and the Whaler went through some lineup changes and added multi-instrumentalist Mark Porostosky, Jr.
In the wake of those lineup changes, the band has subsequently thrived and become a national act.
In addition to playing with Lighthouse, Porostosky also fronts the sideproject Poro
. The band celebrates the release of its new EP, Treat Yourself
, with a performance at 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Beachland Tavern
. The EP contains six songs, most of which address “the freedom to be confident in oneself.”
“'Treat Yourself' is used in the album as way to say everyone should be proud of who they are and be able to let go of whatever holds them back from being a functioning creative human being,” explains Porostosky in a press release.
This is the first of two Poor EPs slated for release this year. The second EP has been partially recorded and will follow this release later this year. Fellow Lighthouse bandmates Ryan Walker (bass, banjo) and Thomas Ulle (drums) also play on the album.
Holden Laurence will open the show with an acoustic set, and the local indie rock act Polars will also perform.