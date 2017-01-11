Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Scene & Heard

Romona Robinson Won't Be Doing Channel 19's 11 p.m. Newscast Much Longer

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge ci7gypywgaefbpf.jpg
Channel 19's 2017 begins much the way that 2016 ended — with major changes.

Romona Robinson, for instance, will be departing from the 11 p.m. newscast later this month.

She told coworkers about the news yesterday.

Robinson will continue doing the 4 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Station GM Erik Schrader says that there's no firm date yet besides sometime toward the end of the month and that no replacement has been named yet.

Last month saw the station sever ties with longtime local news anchor Denise Dufala, Catherine Bosley, and a few other behind-the-scenes staffers, including the head of 19's social media department. No word yet on whether the decision was Robinson's or part of cost-cutting measures by the station.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (5)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Media, Channel 19

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Love’s Labour Lost Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Hook and Hoof New American Kitchen in Willoughby Read More

  3. KKK Leader Says Hate Group Is Looking to Expand in Ohio Read More

  4. Plenty of Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic in Beck Center's 'Bring It On' Read More

  5. Cleveland Confronts Ongoing Crisis in Aftermath of Alianna DeFreeze's Murder; Suspect in Court This Week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation