Romona Robinson Won't Be Doing Channel 19's 11 p.m. Newscast Much Longer

click to enlarge

Channel 19's 2017 begins much the way that 2016 ended — with major changes.Romona Robinson, for instance, will be departing from the 11 p.m. newscast later this month.She told coworkers about the news yesterday.Robinson will continue doing the 4 and 6 p.m. newscasts.Station GM Erik Schrader says that there's no firm date yet besides sometime toward the end of the month and that no replacement has been named yet.Last month saw the station sever ties with longtime local news anchor Denise Dufala, Catherine Bosley, and a few other behind-the-scenes staffers, including the head of 19's social media department. No word yet on whether the decision was Robinson's or part of cost-cutting measures by the station.