C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

C-Notes

More Than 40 Acts to Compete in 21st Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge unknown.png
When the annual High School Rock Off launched some 20 years ago at the Odeon, the promoters at the locally-based Belkin Productions (now Live Nation) saw it as a way to reach out to area high schools and provide students with the kind of outlet that they might not have.

Two decades later, the event, which takes place again this year at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on four Saturdays (Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18) before concluding with final exam on Saturday, Feb. 25, continues to thrive.

This year's incarnation of the event will feature 41 acts. There will be a total of 156 band members and seven solo artists from four states. In all, the performers will represent 62 schools.

“We’re really proud to host the High School Rock Off again this year,” says Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris in a press release. “Some High School Rock Off alumni have already started successful music careers here and this year, we’ll showcase many of the bands in our outdoor summer music experience. Part of our mission to engage, teach and inspire is to give young artists a launch pad and we’re proud to be able to support these talented kids and help them rise to the next level.”

“Working with Live Nation and the Rock Hall creates an unparalleled opportunity for Tri-C to help students who have competed in the Rock Off jumpstart careers in music performance, marketing, promotion and recording technology,” adds David Kennedy, Director of Tri-C’s Recording Arts and Technology program. We help focus their passion and provide training, degrees, and job opportunities. Rock Off alumni work in the music industry, in recording studios, in concert halls and arenas, on tour, in equipment manufacturing, in broadcasting, in marketing and promotion, at the Rock Hall, at the House of Blues, and with Live Nation. The partnership with Live Nation and the Rock Hall gives Tri-C students the opportunity to connect with artists and professionals in many meaningful and productive ways.”

Rock Off tickets can be purchased for $10 from participating Rock Off performers. They can also be purchased at rockhall.com/events/21st-annual-tri-c-high-school-rock-off and at the Rock Hall box office on the night of the performances (if tickets remain available).  The concerts at the Rock Hall are open to all ages, and a ticket to the Rock Off includes admission to the Rock Hall and its exhibits on performance days. The Rock Hall hours will coincide with the Rock Off performance times.

For the performance rounds, doors will open at 6 p.m., and the first band starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of High School Rock Off, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Brad Pitt Loves Market Garden Beer Read More

  2. Terrestrial Brewing Company to Activate the Battery Park Powerhouse Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Assistant Law Director Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct; Lectures Officer on Case Law Read More

  4. Cleveland Announces Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Officers in Tamir Rice Case Read More

  5. Lawsuit: Willoughby Police Left Woman With Abusive Boyfriend on Night He Murdered Her Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation