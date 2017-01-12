More Than 40 Acts to Compete in 21st Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off

click to enlarge
When the annual High School Rock Off
launched some 20 years ago at the Odeon, the promoters at the locally-based Belkin Productions (now Live Nation) saw it as a way to reach out to area high schools and provide students with the kind of outlet that they might not have.
Two decades later, the event, which takes place again this year at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on four Saturdays (Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18) before concluding with final exam on Saturday, Feb. 25, continues to thrive.
This year's incarnation of the event will feature 41 acts. There will be a total of 156 band members and seven solo artists from four states. In all, the performers will represent 62 schools.
“We’re really proud to host the High School Rock Off again this year,” says Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris in a press release. “Some High School Rock Off alumni have already started successful music careers here and this year, we’ll showcase many of the bands in our outdoor summer music experience. Part of our mission to engage, teach and inspire is to give young artists a launch pad and we’re proud to be able to support these talented kids and help them rise to the next level.”
“Working with Live Nation and the Rock Hall creates an unparalleled opportunity for Tri-C to help students who have competed in the Rock Off jumpstart careers in music performance, marketing, promotion and recording technology,” adds David Kennedy, Director of Tri-C’s Recording Arts and Technology program. We help focus their passion and provide training, degrees, and job opportunities. Rock Off alumni work in the music industry, in recording studios, in concert halls and arenas, on tour, in equipment manufacturing, in broadcasting, in marketing and promotion, at the Rock Hall, at the House of Blues, and with Live Nation. The partnership with Live Nation and the Rock Hall gives Tri-C students the opportunity to connect with artists and professionals in many meaningful and productive ways.”
Rock Off tickets can be purchased for $10 from participating Rock Off performers. They can also be purchased at rockhall.com/events/21st-annual-tri-c-high-school-rock-off
and at the Rock Hall box office on the night of the performances (if tickets remain available). The concerts at the Rock Hall are open to all ages, and a ticket to the Rock Off includes admission to the Rock Hall and its exhibits on performance days. The Rock Hall hours will coincide with the Rock Off performance times.
For the performance rounds, doors will open at 6 p.m., and the first band starts at 6:30 p.m.