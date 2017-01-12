Thursday, January 12, 2017
Pop Punk Act Simple Plan Returns to House of Blues in April
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 4:05 PM
The French-Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan
had a hit right out of the gate with its 2002 studio debut, No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls
Now, the band has just announced that it’ll embark on a U.S. tour to celebrate the album’s 15th anniversary. The group plans to play the album in its entirety.
“We felt it was important take this opportunity to look back and celebrate the amazing adventure we've had as a band and as friends,” says the band in a statement regarding the tour. "No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls
changed everything for us and we are so excited to play all these songs again and relive a time in our lives full of so many amazing memories.”
The jaunt includes an April 4 stop at House of Blues
. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
