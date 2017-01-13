Brad Pitt Loves Market Garden Beer

click to enlarge
Brad Pitt's favorite beer, according to Angelina Jolie, are the brews of Market Garden.
"I have it in my house all the time," Jolie told a reporter from The Guardian
.
This local tidbit appeared in a richly reported on-set profile
of Jolie's new film First they Killed My Father,
an adaptation of the memoir by local author Loung Ung.
Ung escaped Cambodia as a child during the brutal reign of the Khmer Rouge
. Both her parents and two of her sisters were executed. In addition to her literary and humanitarian work, locally Ung co-founded the Market Garden family of breweries and restaurants. (She was featured in Scene's 2016 People Issue
).
And it turns out Ung and Jolie are close friends, having solidified their bond on a Cambodian motorbike tour after Jolie read Ung's memoir in the early aughts. Ung is now a consultant on the film and an "auntie" figure to Jolie's children.
Jolie and Brad Pitt recently ended their marriage. The jury is still out on whether or not that'll affect Pitt's preferred regional microbrews.