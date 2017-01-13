City of Cleveland Assistant Law Director Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct; Lectures Officer on Case Law

click to enlarge
Channel 19
has the details on the arrest last night of Christopher Heltzel, the city of Cleveland's assistant law director.
According to the station, police in Cleveland Heights were called by a citizen for a man "acting in a bizarre manner." Cops arrived to find Heltzel in his car in a parking lot at Mayfield and Kenilworth. Music was playing loudly from the vehicle and Heltzel was "flailing his arms wildly." His eyes were bloodshot, his walk unsteady and breath bearing a strong odor of alcohol.
If you predicted that Heltzel, at this point in the predicament, would play the "do you know who I am and do you know what I know?" card, you would be correct.
Heltzel, who the report says identified himself as an assistant prosecutor for the city of Cleveland, allegedly was "extremely antagonistic and combative, quoting case law and his extensive knowledge about criminal proceedings."
The report goes on to say that he told the officer he didn’t understand why the police were called as he was “just listening to the police album and having a good time.” The report states that it was difficult to arrest Heltzel because “he continued to be antagonistic and combative.”
Sadly, no mention is made of what specific Police album or song Heltzel was jamming to (our hope: Every Breath You Take).
A city spokesperson had no comment (unfortunately not phrased as, "No comment, that's all I've got to say to you). Heltzel's LinkedIn page indicates he joined the city in November 2016.