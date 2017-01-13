C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 13, 2017

C-Notes

DJ Worthy Brings His 'One on One' Tour to Touch Supper Club

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
For his current 23-date "One on One" tour, San Francisco-based DJ Worthy has enlisted artists and friends such as Ardalan, Billy Kenny, Christian Martin, Gina Turner, Golf Clap, J. Phlip, Justin Martin and Kevin Knapp, to name a few, to accompany him.

The Cleveland date, which takes place on 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Touch Supper Club, will pair Worthy with Sepehr. Tickets to the show are $10.

“I just brainstormed with my booking agent and my wife, and we sat at the table to try to come up with an original idea for the tour instead of just me going out by myself,” Worthy says via phone. “I wanted to bring something different. It’s been really hard to coordinate. I just asked my artist friends if they were interested. Sometimes, things didn’t pan out. It was hard to get everyone lined up to play the dates. My booking agent is amazing and I owe lots of the coordination to him.”

As a thank-you to his fans and as a celebration of the tenth anniversary of his label, Worthy plans to release a Ten Year Anabatic Compilation. Curated by Worthy, the mix includes a new remix of his own critically acclaimed track, “On The Floor” featuring Kevin Knapp. With its bits of percolating electronic percussion and funky bass beats, the song draws equally from dance music and hip-hop.

“It’s ten years of Anabatic, and it has 20 tracks on it,” he says of the release. “It has some of the biggest hits that we’ve had over the years as well as tracks that I just like as well as artists I’ve been lucky to work with who have gone on to become bigger stars. I wanted to show the range of artists that we’ve put out. When I started the label, I just wanted to make a place for myself to put out some music. It’s when digital music was starting to take form. I wanted to put out my own music whenever I wanted and didn’t have to worry about fitting into what some random label wanted.”

Worthy also plans to release a series of singles on labels such as Exploited, Strangelove, Defected and Sweat It Out throughout 2017.

“I just had a release on Exploited and after that I’m working on a mix for Defected," he says. "I have one side done and I need to make the next side and I have a collaboration with Gary Gonza for Sweat it Out. I go back and forth between wanting to make some house-ier stuff and after I make a house-ier song I want to make something edgier.  I do something fun and then want to pull it back and then want to make something more aggro. For the show at Touch, I’ll play some of my bass-y records and then bring it down and bring some more melodic chord-driven stuff. I love all those aspects, and I like to take fans on a journey.”

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of DJ Worthy, Touch Supper Club

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Brad Pitt Loves Market Garden Beer Read More

  2. City of Cleveland Assistant Law Director Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct; Lectures Officer on Case Law Read More

  3. Terrestrial Brewing Company to Activate the Battery Park Powerhouse Read More

  4. Lawsuit: Willoughby Police Left Woman With Abusive Boyfriend on Night He Murdered Her Read More

  5. Former Employee Admits Embezzling $2 Million From Cleveland Catholic Charities Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation