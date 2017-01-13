C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 13, 2017

C-Notes

Zac Brown Band Returns to Blossom in June

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge DANNY CLINCH
  • Danny Clinch
While singer-guitarist Zac Brown caters to a country crowd, he and his band can play a bit of everything. When they played at Blossom two years ago, they covered Charlie Daniels’ Band redneck anthem “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” offered up a grunge-y rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and paid tribute to the Marshall Tucker Band with an epic rendition of “Can’t You See.”

And that’s not to mention covers of songs by Metallica, Queen and the Foo Fighters.

Expect a similar approach when the band returns to Blossom on June 9. The tour will support the forthcoming album, Welcome Home, which the band has said represents a return to its roots.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, but  the Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and a Citi cardmember pre-sale also begins on Tuesday, January 17.

Every online ticket order will include a choice of a physical or digital copy of the album.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Zac Brown Band, Blossom

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Brad Pitt Loves Market Garden Beer Read More

  2. Terrestrial Brewing Company to Activate the Battery Park Powerhouse Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Assistant Law Director Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct; Lectures Officer on Case Law Read More

  4. Lawsuit: Willoughby Police Left Woman With Abusive Boyfriend on Night He Murdered Her Read More

  5. First Look: Masthead Brewing, Opening Tuesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation