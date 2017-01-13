Zac Brown Band Returns to Blossom in June

click to enlarge
While singer-guitarist Zac Brown caters to a country crowd, he and his band can play a bit of everything. When they played at Blossom two years ago, they covered Charlie Daniels’ Band redneck anthem “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” offered up a grunge-y rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and paid tribute to the Marshall Tucker Band with an epic rendition of “Can’t You See.”
And that’s not to mention covers of songs by Metallica, Queen and the Foo Fighters.
Expect a similar approach when the band returns to Blossom on June 9. The tour will support the forthcoming album, Welcome Home
, which the band has said represents a return to its roots.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, but the Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and a Citi cardmember pre-sale also begins on Tuesday, January 17.
Every online ticket order will include a choice of a physical or digital copy of the album.