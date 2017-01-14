Bites

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Bites

2nd & High Social House to Replace Lounge 21 in Gateway District

Posted By on Sat, Jan 14, 2017 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge SHAWN FORD
  • Shawn Ford
Matt Wyrick, current owner of 21 Lounge & Kitchen (2123 East 2nd St.), will close and renovate that Gateway District space to accommodate a new venture. He is partnering with Shawn Ford, a longtime bartender and bar consultant who made a name for himself as a regular on Spike TV’s “Bar Rescue.”

Following extensive renovations, the space will reopen in mid-February as 2nd & High Social House.

"A defining feature of the bar will be craft cocktails and [an] eclectic beer and shot menu,” Ford explained. "2nd & High will be crafty and casual, upscale yet approachable, fun and still fantastic while always a great value. I couldn’t be more excited to establish a bar program downtown with a culture that takes itself seriously without taking itself seriously.”

A full kitchen will prepare seasonal "modern fare." A late-night build-your-own pancake menu will be available every night of the week.

“There are more than enough great dining destinations downtown," Wyrick adds. "2nd & High will complement them while putting focus back on the cocktail. The space lends itself to a cocktail bar with its modern finishes. We're not on 4th and a bit contrarian about it. Folks are coming here for a hand-made creation they won’t find elsewhere. Whether it's an after-work shot and a beer, a late-night cocktail with friends or date with your special someone. We'll have something for everyone.”

