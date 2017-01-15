Scene & Heard

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Scene & Heard

Ryan Merritt and His Fiancee Sent Out Thank You Notes to Indians Fans Who Bought Gifts Off Their Registry

Posted By on Sun, Jan 15, 2017 at 5:28 PM

Ryan Merritt is probably a guy you haven't thought about in a minute even if you're an Indians fan. But just a few months ago he hurled two-hit baseball for four-plus innings in the ALCS against the Blue Jays and entered Tribe lore, mostly thanks to the discovery of his wedding registry during the game.

Tribe fans cleaned out the list, bestowing their thanks to the young left hander for his performance via towels and dishes and all the usual things a couple seek as they start their lives together.

This weekend Merritt and his fiancee added another chapter to the story after sending out what we assume to be dozens and maybe hundreds of thank you notes to fans who sent the couple gifts.

Their wedding, if you're curious, is later this month.

click to enlarge thanks.jpg


