Bottle House Brewery in Lakewood to Host Lumberjack Bash in February

The friendly folks at LakewoodAlive
have just announced they’ll host a Lumberjack Bash from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Bottlehouse Brewery in Lakewood.
What the hell is a "lumberjack bash," you might ask? Well, the event, which benefits LakewoodAlive's programming, will feature lumberjack-themed food (pancakes and bacon-wrapped sausage links), drinks (a Blue Ox cocktail), décor and entertainment.
During the Epic Beard Contest, contestants will compete to see who has the longest and most spectacular beard.
General admission ticketholders will receive complimentary valet parking.
Attending lumberjacks and "jills" are urged to wear casual, outdoorsy attire — think jeans, plaid flannel, suspenders, winter hats and boots. Organizers also encourage beards (fake or otherwise), "hearty appetites" and shouts of “timber!”
A $75 VIP ticket includes early entrance at 6:30 p.m., complimentary valet parking, access to a special VIP menu, two specialty drink tickets and additional live music and activities.
A $40 general admission ticket provides entry at 7:3o p.m. and includes brunch-style heavy hors d'oeuvres and one specialty drink ticket.