Cleveland March Planned in Solidarity with Women's March on Washington

The Women’s March on Washington, taking place the day after the presidential inauguration, is looking like it will be a massive political statement — one of the largest organized protests in American history. Buses are departing from Cleveland and many other cities that morning, and people are traveling from across the U.S. to march in solidarity.
At the same time, "sister marches" are being organized in nearly 300 other cities. Cleveland is one of them.
The Women's March on Cleveland is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Public Square. More than 1,000 people have already RSVP'd to the Facebook event
“One afternoon while taking a break from research in our office, we discovered the Women’s March on Washington,” organizers Laura Johnson and Claudia Pasmatsiou wrote in a joint statement. “We saw that many cities were hosting sister marches, but were disappointed to find that Cleveland wasn’t on the map. So we decided to take action and organize a local event.”
Speakers will address the crowd, and the march will begin around 11 a.m. (The route will take people from Public Square toward the Free Stamp and back.)
The event is free, and all are welcome.