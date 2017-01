Local Metal Band Midnight to Release New Compilation and Tour with Kreator

click to enlarge

Jamie Walters (aka Athenar) originally played in the local metal band Boulder before forming Midnight more than 10 years ago.Back in 2012, the band issued, a compilation of its various EPs and splits up to and successive of 2011’sNow, the band has announced it will release, an album featuring four new songs, on Feb. 20. The group will release it as a stand-alone 12-inch while the CD and tape versions will feature 25 tracks total, including a cover of Venom's "Too Loud (for the Crowd)" that was available exclusively to subscribers ofmagazine, several live tracks, and covers by Quiet Riot, Girlschool, the Pagans, Taipan and Crucifixion, among others. “[It] looks to be a heck of a year for us,” says Walters in a press release. “[] is a total basher. We're also doing a North American tour with Deutsche thrashers Kreator, who have a new album coming out called. Also on the bill are Obituary (formerly Xecutioner), who have a debut album being released entitled— sounds heavy! See you on the streets."The sixth-annual Decibel Magazine Tour, the tour takes place this March and April and includes an April 9 date at the Agora