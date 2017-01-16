Scene & Heard

Monday, January 16, 2017

Scene & Heard

More Than $100,000 in Payroll Was Lost in an 'Email Scam' at Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge cash.jpg
In a Jan. 13 email to Cleveland Metropolitan School District staffers, CEO Eric Gordon explained that some sort of "email spoofing scam" routed $100,786.99 in district payroll to an unknown third party. In all, 61 employees were affected. (They've since been issued paper checks.)

It seems that the scam involved the classic bait of getting people to hand over their email account information.

The district has, of course, alerted law enforcement and "taken steps to prevent additional malicious activity."
Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

