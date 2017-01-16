Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 16, 2017

Bites

Slyman's Lands on List of 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene archives

It's not like Slyman's needed more validation, but it certainly doesn't hurt. The corned beef emporium landed on Thrillist's list of the 33 best sandwich shops in America alongside some very good and notable company.

Here's what they had to say:

Cleveland's in the midst of a restaurant renaissance, with chefs like Jonathon Sawyer and Michael Symon upping the culinary game and locally wrought chains like grilled cheese oasis Melt popping off. But at Slyman's, nothing has changed in five decades. Nothing has needed to. The joint has stood tall among old-school New York-style delis since owner Freddie Slyman's folks opened the doors to the no-frills diner back in 1963. Salt-smacked corned beef is stacked 6in high on two slices of rye on a sandwich that would give the cats at Katz's pause, while hot brisket makes a similar tower, though we'd be lying if we didn't say it somehow becomes better when given the Reuben treatment. And yes, the pastrami would make a New Yorker's knees buckle. Some say Cleveland's changing. We say it's just catching up with what Slyman's has been doing all along.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Photographer Lee Sechrist is Shooting Cleveland's Hangovers, One Pain-Riddled Face at a Time Read More

  2. FTA Has Granted City, RTA 30-Day Extension on $12 Million Public Square Debt Read More

  3. Tickets for Donut Fest on Sale January 19 at Noon Read More

  4. Councilman Jeff Johnson is Running for Mayor Read More

  5. Video: Another Cuyahoga County Jail Officer Talks About Safety Problems in Facility, Fear of Jail Leadership Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation