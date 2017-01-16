You Can Go See the "Sherlock" Season Four Finale on the Big Screen

click to enlarge
Fans of the hit BBC series Sherlock,
starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the most famous detective of all time,
already know that the fourth season is currently underway.
The third and final episode of the season will screen at two local theaters, in a presentation by Fathom Events.
On Monday, Jan. 16 (today) and Wednesday, Jan. 18, the season finale will play at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Valley View and Regal Crocker Park. Tickets are $15.
A Cinemark employee advised by phone that the event has proven extremely popular and only front-row seats are available for tonight's screening. A Regal employee reported that tickets are still available at that location for both evenings.
In addition to the 90-minute episode, viewers will enjoy an exclusive 15-minute featurette, "The Adventures of Mary Watson," in which actress Amanda Abbington will talk about playing the wife of John Watson (played by Martin Freeman, to whom Abbington was married in real life until a recent split
.)