Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds to Play Blossom in June
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 2:02 PM
Dave Matthews Band
might be taking the summer off but that doesn’t mean Matthews won’t be touring. Just today, the singer-guitarist announced he’ll hit the road with longtime musical pal Tim Reynolds
.
Their stripped-down, acoustic tour kicks off on May 3 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre in Tuscaloosa.
The duo plays at Blossom on June 14.
An online ticket presale for the tour will begin on at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
