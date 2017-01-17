C-Notes

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

C-Notes

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds to Play Blossom in June

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge RODRIGO SIMAS
  • Rodrigo Simas
Dave Matthews Band might be taking the summer off but that doesn’t mean Matthews won’t be touring. Just today, the singer-guitarist announced he’ll hit the road with longtime musical pal Tim Reynolds.

Their stripped-down, acoustic tour kicks off on May 3 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre in Tuscaloosa.

The duo plays at Blossom on June 14.

An online ticket presale for the tour will begin on at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

