C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

C-Notes

Rock Critic and Art Collector John Corbett to Speak at Happy Dog and at Cleveland Museum of Art

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 1:27 PM

click to enlarge bhlrltc4mafc5zrncpg3.jpg
Chicago-based writer, curator and music producer John Corbett co-owns the indie art gallery Corbett vs. Dempsey and writes about contemporary jazz and improvised music as a journalist, scholar and presenter.

He’ll be in town later this month to speak about both of his interests.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Happy Dog (5801 Detroit Ave.) he’ll talk jazz, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cleveland Museum of Art, he’ll talk art.

Corbett's resume includes a few impressive gigs. In 2002, he served as artistic director of JazzFest Berlin, in Germany, where he worked to "bridge European and American musical spheres," helping expose saxophonist Peter Brötzmann's Chicago Tentet and coordinating a 16-piece Stockholm-Chicago project called Pipeline with saxophonist Mats Gustafsson.

Corbett collects essays, articles and interviews in his recent book, Microgroove: Forays into Other Music. It includes pieces on Ornette Coleman, John Zorn, Sun Ra to Liz Phair, PJ Harvey, R.L. Burnside and Helmut Lachenmann. At the  Happy Dog, he'll read from Microgroove as well as his recent A Listener's Guide to Free Improvisation and the forthcoming Vinyl Freak: Love Letters to a Dying Medium. He'll even read some from a work-in-progress on the music of the 1970s.

For his talk at the Cleveland Museum of Art, he’ll talk about the Albert Oehlen exhibit currently on display and discuss “Oehlen’s work and lasting impact on contemporary art.” Those interested in attending the talk should meet outside the exhibition in KeyBank Lobby.

Both events are free.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Slyman's Lands on List of 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America Read More

  2. Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds to Play Blossom in June Read More

  3. Photographer Lee Sechrist is Shooting Cleveland's Hangovers, One Pain-Riddled Face at a Time Read More

  4. Jeff Johnson Vows to be Mayor of the People Read More

  5. Tickets for Donut Fest on Sale January 19 at Noon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation