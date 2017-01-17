Rock Critic and Art Collector John Corbett to Speak at Happy Dog and at Cleveland Museum of Art

click to enlarge
Chicago-based writer, curator and music producer John Corbett
co-owns the indie art gallery Corbett vs. Dempsey and writes about contemporary jazz and improvised music as a journalist, scholar and presenter.
He’ll be in town later this month to speak about both of his interests.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Happy Dog
(5801 Detroit Ave.) he’ll talk jazz, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cleveland Museum of Art
, he’ll talk art.
Corbett's resume includes a few impressive gigs. In 2002, he served as artistic director of JazzFest Berlin, in Germany, where he worked to "bridge European and American musical spheres," helping expose saxophonist Peter Brötzmann's Chicago Tentet and coordinating a 16-piece Stockholm-Chicago project called Pipeline with saxophonist Mats Gustafsson.
Corbett collects essays, articles and interviews in his recent book, Microgroove: Forays into Other Music
. It includes pieces on Ornette Coleman, John Zorn, Sun Ra to Liz Phair, PJ Harvey, R.L. Burnside and Helmut Lachenmann. At the Happy Dog, he'll read from Microgroove
as well as his recent A Listener's Guide to Free Improvisation
and the forthcoming Vinyl Freak: Love Letters to a Dying Medium
. He'll even read some from a work-in-progress on the music of the 1970s.
For his talk at the Cleveland Museum of Art, he’ll talk about the Albert Oehlen exhibit currently on display and discuss “Oehlen’s work and lasting impact on contemporary art.” Those interested in attending the talk should meet outside the exhibition in KeyBank Lobby.
Both events are free.