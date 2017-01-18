Scene & Heard

Scene & Heard

Scene & Heard

If Cleveland Had a Bigger, Better Metro Railway, This is What it Might Look Like

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge JAKE BERMAN, STUDIO COMPLUTENSE
  • Jake Berman, Studio Complutense
All credit to Jake Berman, who posted this imaginary map to reddit.

Given that Ohio can't be bothered to adequately fund public transit, and given RTA's menu of impending financial disasters, the above is merely a pipe dream. But imagine!

Mr. Berman left no stone unturned. In the "Special gameday service" box, he envisions the following promotion: "Show your ClemCard at Browns Stadium [sic] and get one free paper bag with every Browns ticket!"

