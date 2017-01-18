Wednesday, January 18, 2017
If Cleveland Had a Bigger, Better Metro Railway, This is What it Might Look Like
By Sam Allard
on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 10:47 AM
Jake Berman, Studio Complutense
All credit to Jake Berman, who posted this imaginary map to reddit
Given that Ohio can't be bothered to adequately fund public transit, and given RTA's menu of impending financial disasters, the above is merely a pipe dream. But imagine!
Mr. Berman left no stone unturned. In the "Special gameday service" box, he envisions the following promotion: "Show your ClemCard at Browns Stadium [sic] and get one free paper bag with every Browns ticket!"
