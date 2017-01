Local Rockers Rosavelt to Celebrate Anniversary by Playing Their First Album In Its Entirety

click to enlarge

Way back in 1996, local singer-guitarist Chris Allen formed Rosavelt with friends from Cleveland and Cincinnati. The group drew comparisons to alt-country acts such as Son Volt, Whiskeytown and Wilco.But Allen and his bandmates didn't benefit from the accolades."That helped us for about five minutes," he tolda few years ago. "All those bands are great, but they weren't selling tons of records. We'd do these [out-of-town] showcases, and they'd tell us, 'Whiskeytown sold only 100,000 copies. We expect you to do less than that.'" The group would eventually splinter.It reunited a few years ago and continues to play Cleveland a couple of times a year. It has just announced it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, 1997's, at the Music Box Supper Club on April 8.Originally released to rave reviews, the 10-song album garnered some high praised from, a magazine dedicated to alt-country, which proclaimed that in an ideal world, “the incredibly catchy [tune] ‘Late Great Singer’ would rule radio stations across the country."New York’s Reckless Citizen will open up the show.