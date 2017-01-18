Local Rockers Rosavelt to Celebrate Anniversary by Playing Their First Album In Its Entirety

click to enlarge
Way back in 1996, local singer-guitarist Chris Allen formed Rosavelt
with friends from Cleveland and Cincinnati. The group drew comparisons to alt-country acts such as Son Volt, Whiskeytown and Wilco.
But Allen and his bandmates didn't benefit from the accolades.
"That helped us for about five minutes," he told Scene
a few years ago. "All those bands are great, but they weren't selling tons of records. We'd do these [out-of-town] showcases, and they'd tell us, 'Whiskeytown sold only 100,000 copies. We expect you to do less than that.'"
The group would eventually splinter.
It reunited a few years ago and continues to play Cleveland a couple of times a year. It has just announced it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, 1997's Carp & Bones
, at the Music Box Supper Club
on April 8.
Originally released to rave reviews, the 10-song album garnered some high praised from No Depression
, a magazine dedicated to alt-country, which proclaimed that in an ideal world, “the incredibly catchy [tune] ‘Late Great Singer’ would rule radio stations across the country."
New York’s Reckless Citizen will open up the show.