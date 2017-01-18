C-Notes

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

C-Notes

Local Rockers Rosavelt to Celebrate Anniversary by Playing Their First Album In Its Entirety

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge carp_bones_cover.jpg
Way back in 1996, local singer-guitarist Chris Allen formed Rosavelt with friends from Cleveland and Cincinnati. The group drew comparisons to alt-country acts such as Son Volt, Whiskeytown and Wilco.

But Allen and his bandmates didn't benefit from the accolades.

"That helped us for about five minutes," he told Scene a few years ago. "All those bands are great, but they weren't selling tons of records. We'd do these [out-of-town] showcases, and they'd tell us, 'Whiskeytown sold only 100,000 copies. We expect you to do less than that.'"

The group would eventually splinter.

It reunited a few years ago and continues to play Cleveland a couple of times a year. It has just announced it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, 1997's Carp & Bones, at the Music Box Supper Club on April 8.

Originally released to rave reviews, the 10-song album garnered some high praised from No Depression, a magazine dedicated to alt-country, which proclaimed that in an ideal world, “the incredibly catchy [tune]  ‘Late Great Singer’ would rule radio stations across the country."

New York’s Reckless Citizen will open up the show.

