Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Arts District

#RiseUpAgainstHate Exhibition at Good Goat Gallery Opens This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge "PLANT LOVE. GROW COMPASSION," AMBER LEILANI MIDDLETON
  • "Plant Love. Grow Compassion," Amber Leilani Middleton

While some artists and art professionals are organizing #J20 protests, encouraging artists, organizations and cultural institutions to close in protest of Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day, others are using their talents to offer levity and hope during a day filled with much anxiety and anticipation.

For example, hoping to kick off 2017 with positive energy, Lakewood’s Good Goat Gallery hosts a charitable art exhibition, featuring two- and three-dimensional artwork, as well as performance art, poetry, short stories, messages and more. Entitled #RiseUpAgainstHate, the exhibition’s proceeds will benefit multiple humanitarian charities.

“This is an opportunity to unite and celebrate our voices,” says Nancy Cintron, owner of the Good Goat Gallery. “This will be a charitable event, and proceeds from the sales will go towards Cat Stevens' charity, Small Kindness, which helps children and mothers of natural disasters, wars and poverty. Money from Native American inspired art will go towards the Water Protectors at Standing Rock.”

Open to all, the gallery features artwork and written messages from both adults and children, and artists of all kinds – students, emerging and established professionals working a variety of media.

“Through all our frustrations and fears we are creating messages with our art and sending them off into the universe to bring us back more positivity,” says Cintron. “We will show the world that we are above hatred and set the example of how we should respect each other and our Earth.”

#RiseUpAgainstHate opens at the Good Goat Gallery with a reception from 6 to 10 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 20, and remains on view through Feb. 10 during regular hours: Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Closed Sunday and Monday.

(The Good Goat Gallery) 17012 Madison Ave., 440-799-0675, thegoodgoatgallery.com

