Wednesday, January 18, 2017

C-Notes

Third Eye Blind’s 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge DANNY NOLAN
  • Danny Nolan
Last year, Yahoo News and other outlets report that alt-rockers Third Eye Blind, who performed at an Republican National Convention-related charity event held at the Rock Hall, angered some of the guests by using the opportunity to distance themselves from the Republican platform.

The band reportedly played its more obscure songs and didn’t even deliver its most notable hit, the infectious “Semi-Charmed Life,” the song that features the catchy chorus “I want something else/To get me through this/Semi-charmed kind of life, baby, baby.”

In one video on Twitter, lead singer Stephan Jenkins speaks in favor of gay rights, something that didn't go over well with the RNC delegates.

“You can boo all you want, but I’m the motherfucking artist up here,” he says in one clip that shows fans booing him.

The Recording Industry Association of America reportedly sponsored the concert, a charity benefit for Musicians On Call, “a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.” The band took to Twitter to respond to detractors who felt the group was out of line: “As musicians on call we're well aware of who we are and our take on things (like science and rights!).”

Expect to hear "Semi-Charmed Life" when the group returns to town this year on its Summer Gods tour in support of the 20th anniversary of its self-titled debut. For the first time ever, the group will play the album in its entirety.
The 31-show amphitheater tour includes a Saturday, July 8, date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

“We have always had that punk ethos of ‘say what you mean no matter what’ and ‘show up when you are needed,’” says frontman Stephan Jenkins in a press release. “I think that is more true of us now than ever. We haven’t gotten soft at all. We are all about fostering a feeling of aliveness and connection. That’s why we have the summer vibes, because our heat comes from being alive and in the moment and you can only get it when you are willing to keep it real. No one can create the vibes we do fronting over a backing track.”

Silversun Pickups will open the show.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

