C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 19, 2017

C-Notes

Country Megatickets to Go on Sale on Jan. 27

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge Luke Bryan performing at Blossom in 2014. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Luke Bryan performing at Blossom in 2014.
Now in its 10th year, the Country Megaticket offers local country fans the opportunity to buy one concert ticket to six of the biggest country concerts taking place this summer at Blossom Music Center, including Jason Aldean (May 12), Lady Antebellum (July 21), Dierks Bentley (July 27), Florida Georgia Line (Aug. 11) and Brad Paisley (Sept. 22).

The ticket also includes admission to the Luke Bryan concert that takes place on July 15 at Progressive Field.

Country Megatickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They’re only available online at megaticket.com. A Platinum, Gold or Bronze Megaticket guarantees a reserved seat for all of the shows. The Lawn Megaticket guarantees a lawn ticket for all the shows at Blossom Music Center and a reserved seat ticket at Progressive Field for the Luke Bryan concert.  

General parking for every show at Blossom is included with the Bronze, Gold and Lawn packages. The Platinum Megaticket package guarantees parking in the paved lots for every show in the series at Blossom. Parking isn't included with the Luke Bryan concert at Progressive Field.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Another Really Cool (Imaginary) Regional Transit Map for Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Indicted Cleveland Rapper Lil Cray Films Music Video in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center Courtroom Read More

  3. Zygote Press Hosted a Women's March Poster Party in Advance of Inauguration Weekend Read More

  4. Cleveland March Planned in Solidarity with Women's March on Washington Read More

  5. More Than 120 Local and National Breweries to Participate in Fourth Annual Cleveland Beerfest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation