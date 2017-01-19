Country Megatickets to Go on Sale on Jan. 27

click to enlarge
-
Joe Kleon
-
Luke Bryan performing at Blossom in 2014.
Now in its 10th year, the Country Megaticket offers local country fans the opportunity to buy one concert ticket to six of the biggest country concerts taking place this summer at Blossom Music Center, including Jason Aldean (May 12), Lady Antebellum (July 21), Dierks Bentley (July 27), Florida Georgia Line (Aug. 11) and Brad Paisley (Sept. 22).
The ticket also includes admission to the Luke Bryan concert that takes place on July 15 at Progressive Field.
Country Megatickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They’re only available online at megaticket.com
. A Platinum, Gold or Bronze Megaticket guarantees a reserved seat for all of the shows. The Lawn Megaticket guarantees a lawn ticket for all the shows at Blossom Music Center and a reserved seat ticket at Progressive Field for the Luke Bryan concert.
General parking for every show at Blossom is included with the Bronze, Gold and Lawn packages. The Platinum Megaticket package guarantees parking in the paved lots for every show in the series at Blossom. Parking isn't included with the Luke Bryan concert at Progressive Field.