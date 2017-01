Pop/Rock Act Train to Play Blossom in June

click to enlarge

You can bet the pop/rock act Train will “play that song” as well as the rest of its many hits when it performs at Blossom on Saturday, June 24.The San Francisco-based band has just announced dates for its summer tour in support of its tenth studio album,, which has already yielded the hit “Play That Song,” a catchy number about wanting a DJ to play a popular tune. The tour will also feature openers O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, the same day that the group releases