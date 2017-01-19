Film

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Film

This Looks Like the Definitive Cleveland RNC Documentary

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 11:13 AM

Holy George. Watch the trailer for A More Civil War, a documentary about the RNC in Cleveland, above.

Produced by the local outfit Think Media Studios, the documentary features some of the best footage of the convention we've seen. And while the four-day assault on the city in July was notable for a lack of violence — more civil, indeed — the trailer shows just how many protests and philosophical collisions occurred on the downtown streets.

Can't wait for this puppy. 


