C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

C-Notes / Scene & Heard

Indicted Cleveland Rapper Lil Cray Films Music Video in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center Courtroom

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 1:27 PM

click to enlarge CUYAHOGA COUNTY SHERIFF
  • Cuyahoga County Sheriff
Even as he faces a litany of charges, local rapper Lil Cray was allowed to film part of his latest music video in a Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center courtroom. It was "probably not one of the better choices that I made,” Judge Michael Ryan said.

Crayshaun Bates — "Lil Cray" to his pals — was indicted last summer amid a wide-reaching gang sting in Glenville. He's a member of the LTB gang ("Loyal to Brothers"), and the charges he's facing stem in part from an early 2016 shootout with a rival gang connected to the Heartless Felons, according to Cory Shaffer's work at Cleveland.com.

He was free on bond last week when he drunkenly offered two sheriff's deputies $35,000 not to arrest him. (They arrested him.)

As far as the music video, Ryan says he let a music producer friend use his courtroom — and didn't initially realize that Cray would be involved.

“Last time I checked the Constitution, everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Ryan said. “I’m always about helping young people especially when I see that they have promise. They have talent.” The music video was for a song called "Indicted." (Scene in unsure that we'd use the word "promise"; it's a fairly basic rap tune.)

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. 15,000 Women and Men in Cleveland Peacefully Protest New President in Solidarity with Millions Around U.S. Read More

  2. Ohio EPA Will Allow Proposed Ethane Cracker to Discharge Wastewater into Ohio River Read More

  3. Coming Soon: Tremont’s Literary Cafe Readies Itself for the Next Chapter Read More

  4. Dan Gilbert Doesn't Attack His Critics, Says Dan Gilbert Spokesperson in Article That Included Dan Gilbert Attacking a Critic Read More

  5. Another Really Cool (Imaginary) Regional Transit Map for Northeast Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation