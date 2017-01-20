More Than 120 Local and National Breweries to Participate in Fourth Annual Cleveland Beerfest

click to enlarge
Even the pickiest beer snobs should find something to their liking at the Fourth Annual Cleveland Beerfest
. The two-night event returns to the Cleveland Convention Center on Jan. 27 and 28.
More than 120 local and national breweries will sample more than 400 different craft beers. Fat Head’s Brewery and Sierra Nevada Brewing serve as the presenting sponsors.
“Cleveland has long history of brewing beer — dating back to the 1840s when the German and Bohemian immigrants started the city’s brewing industry — and over the past 30 years, it has become nationally recognized for its great craft breweries and beers,” says festival director Craig Johnson in a press release.
Proceeds will support the Music Education Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music programs in underfunded elementary and junior high schools in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
“The Cleveland Beerfest is not only the biggest winter beer festival in Cleveland and the best party of the winter, but it’s also a great way to support local and national craft brewers as well as the music programs the Music Education Society provides to underfunded schools in the area,” adds Johnson.
The rock band the Lava Game will provide the tunes, and Cleveland-area restaurants and food trucks will provide the grub. There will also be a Silent Disco and “unique” commercial vendors.
The doors open at 8 p.m. each night, and early admission tickets allow entry at 7 p.m. The event ends at 11:30 p.m. each evening.