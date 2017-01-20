Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

Bites

More Than 120 Local and National Breweries to Participate in Fourth Annual Cleveland Beerfest

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge clevelandbeerfestlogo.png
Even the pickiest beer snobs should find something to their liking at the Fourth Annual Cleveland Beerfest. The two-night event returns to the Cleveland Convention Center on Jan. 27 and 28.

More than 120 local and national breweries will sample more than 400 different craft beers. Fat Head’s Brewery and Sierra Nevada Brewing serve as the presenting sponsors.

“Cleveland has long history of brewing beer — dating back to the 1840s when the German and Bohemian immigrants started the city’s brewing industry — and over the past 30 years, it has become nationally recognized for its great craft breweries and beers,” says festival director Craig Johnson in a press release.

Proceeds will support the Music Education Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music programs in underfunded elementary and junior high schools in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

“The Cleveland Beerfest is not only the biggest winter beer festival in Cleveland and the best party of the winter, but it’s also a great way to support local and national craft brewers as well as the music programs the Music Education Society provides to underfunded schools in the area,” adds Johnson.

The rock band the Lava Game will provide the tunes, and Cleveland-area restaurants and food trucks will provide the grub. There will also be a Silent Disco and “unique” commercial vendors.

The doors open at 8 p.m. each night, and early admission tickets allow entry at 7 p.m. The event ends at 11:30 p.m. each evening.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Beerfest, Cleveland Convention Center

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Another Really Cool (Imaginary) Regional Transit Map for Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Indicted Cleveland Rapper Lil Cray Films Music Video in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center Courtroom Read More

  3. Zygote Press Hosted a Women's March Poster Party in Advance of Inauguration Weekend Read More

  4. Cleveland March Planned in Solidarity with Women's March on Washington Read More

  5. Local R&B Singer MAZ Preps for Her First Official Release Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation